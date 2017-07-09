KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the ongoing development schemes launched under the Karachi Package worth Rs10 billion must be completed by the end of this month. “Otherwise I would become PD myself to complete them.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting held here at the CM House on Saturday to review progress on the ongoing Karachi Package schemes.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Local Government Ramzan Awan, Karachi Package PD Niaz Soomro and Programme Manager Khalid Ahmed.

The chief minister, in his opening remarks, said that the recent heavy rains had slowed down the pace of ongoing development works in the city. “I want the works stalled due to rains resume with a new zeal and zest so that these could be completed by the end of this month,” he said, and added that he would himself become the PD to start work on the road from FTC to Metropole, if the contractor failed to start it within the next 15 days.

Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, while briefing the chief minister, said that work on the upgradation of Pipri Filter Plant/pumping station was 50 percent complete. “The machinery had been ordered much earlier, and it has started landing at the site,” he said, and added that it would be completed as soon as full machinery was received.

He said that construction of the University Road from Hassan Square, to be completed at the cost of Rs884.231 million, was 95 percent complete. “Only its few portions are left, and would be completed shortly,” Shoro informed. The chief minister expressed his happiness that during the recent heavy rains, water did not accumulate on the roads due to the presence of drains.

Talking about the construction of University Road from NED to Safoora Chowrangi at the cost of Rs832.003 million, Shoro said that it was 75 percent complete, and work had resumed after the rains on a war footing.

PD of the package Niaz Soomro said that work on the construction of Mosmyat Road, worth Rs200.680 million, was 99 percent complete, and only finishing touches were left.

“The construction of Hub River Road worth Rs685.295 million was 85 percent complete, while work on the road from Surjani to Madinatul Kikmat, Karachi was 90 percent complete.

He added that work on a U-turn over the Natha Khan Bridge had started recently. “It is at initial stages, and would be completed on a war footing,” Soomro assured.

“85 percent work of Shahrah-e Faisal to Metropole scheme, worth Rs933.381 million, is complete, while construction of the road from Baloch Colony Flyover to Nursery was 92 percent complete,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said that the rehabilitation of Karachi Zoo to cost Rs184.560 million had been 35 percent complete. To this the chief minister urged the local government to speed up the work.

He also directed local government minister to complete Jahangir Park scheme as soon as possible. “I want to inaugurate it on August 14,” he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that under the new Karachi package 16 schemes would be launched.

He directed P&D Chairman Mohammad Waseem to expedite the approval of the new schemes.

The new schemes, as spelled out by the chief minister, include construction of a road from Tank Chowrangi to Superhighway via Thadho Nala, reconstruction of Tipu Sultan Road from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Karsaz, construction of a bridge over Tipu Sultan and Khalid Bin Waleed Road, intersection at Shaheed-e-Millat Road, widening of Stadium Road, construction of a flyover over Lee Market, Lyari, construction of 12000 Road Landhi, improvement of road leading to Cantonment Station, construction of a road from Fuwara Chowk to Abdullah Haroon Road; construction of an inter-change intersection of Sunset Boulevard at Gizri Boulevard; construction of a storm water drain from Star Gate to Chakra Nalla, Shahrah-e-Faisal and construction of a water supply line from Habib Bank to Baldia Town.

The chief minister appreciated the hard work of Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro and his team working on Karachi mega projects. “On some schemes the pace of work is slow, and this must be increased,” he said, and added that he would pay surprise visits to the sites of schemes to be inaugurated by the end of this month shortly. It may be noted that almost all the ongoing schemes would be completed by the end of this month while work on Submarine Chowrangi underpass would be completed by the end of August.