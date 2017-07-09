Kandhkot - Kashmore Police on Saturday said it had foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics besides detaining two drug traffickers and impounding their vehicle.

Kashmore Police SSP Dr Samiullah Soomro, while addressing a press conference here, said that police, on a tip off, along with Excise Police, led by Buxapur SHO Ahmed Nawaz Jhakhrani and Excise Inspector Shamas Din Chachar, intercepted a vehicle coming from Balochistan in the limits of Buxapur Police station near Ranu stop and seized a huge cache of narcotics, including 22 kg of heroin, 19 kg of hashish and three kg of opium. He said that driver of the car Mohammed Ali and his accomplice Mardan Brohi were apprehended, while the car was impounded and taken to the police station. However no FIR had been registered till the filing of the news.