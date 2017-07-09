JACOBABAD - The leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] on Saturday took out a mammoth rally from Pathan House, calling for accountability of the Sharif family. Participants of the rally marched through various routes, and converged at Deputy Commissioner Chowk.

The rally was led by Raaz Khan Pathan, the PTI leader, and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI leaders expressed their satisfaction over the accountability of rulers and said that nation would receive good news on July 10 when the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) would submit its report to the Supreme Court. On the occasion, the PTI workers chanting slogans against Nawaz Sharif.