KARACHI - Director General (DG) Rangers Sindh Major General Mohammad Saeed on Saturday reviewed the security arrangements made for by-elections in PS-114, scheduled to be held today (Sunday).

On the occasion, the DG directed the concerned officers to ensure smooth and peaceful polling process and provide voters an atmosphere in which they could use their right to vote independently. He also asked people to come out to vote without any fear, saying Rangers were there to guard them against any risk. He also urged people to inform on-duty Rangers personnel and Rangers Helpline 1101 in case of any untoward situation.

By-polls in PS-114 today

All eyes are on the by-elections to be held today (Sunday) for the provincial assembly constituency PS-144 (Karachi-XXVI) where around 27 candidates are in the field. However, the main contenders are Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Senator Saeed Ghani, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Muhammad Najeeb Haroon and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Kamran Tessori. PML-N has fielded its provincial information secretary Ali Akbar Gujjar while Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon is Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) candidate in the constituency.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all the arrangements for the polls.

According to ECP officials, 92 polling stations have been set up in the constituency, out of which 15 have been declared highly sensitive while 33 sensitive. Whereas 44 polling stations have been declared normal. Furthermore, there are 368 polling booths in the constituency, out of which 184 each have been allocated to male and female voters.

The ECP has assigned 879 persons the election duties. The staff includes 92 presiding officers, 368 assistant presiding officers, 268 polling officers and 51 Naib Qasids. According to the ECP statistics, there are 193802 registered voters in the constituency; 112203 are male and 81689 female.

Polling would start at 8 am and will last till 5 pm without any break.

Moreover 1,500 police and 500 Rangers personnel would be deployed for the security of polling stations.