KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 17 outlawed including a target killer associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan on Thursday.

Al-Falah police claimed to have arrested a target killer Asif Jamil aka Papu and recovered huge cache of weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused Asif associated with MQM Pakistan confessed to killing number of people in last couple of years. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and hand grenades from his possession.

On the other side, Baghdadi police claimed to have arrested two gangsters associated with Lyari gang while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were including Sajjad aka Bhuda and Ali aka Golden while recovered weapons from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were involved in number of criminal activities including killing, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other sort of criminal activities. Sharifabad police arrested an accused identified as Munir aka Bengali. Police said that accused was the Bangladesh national and remains in Pakistan illegally while involved various sort of criminal activities. Police said that the investigation of the accused has been underway.

Furthermore, Mubina Town police arrested seven accused persons including Haq Nawaz, Arif, Arshad, Abdul Qadir, Abid while two others Yasir Arfat and Jahanigir were arrested under national action plan. Police said that the above five accused persons were involved in various sort of criminal activities including kidnapping for ransom and extortion. Police also recovered weapons from their possession.

On the other side, Kharader police arrested six accused persons including Yousaf Shah, Javaid Shah, M Umar, Younas, Mujeed-ur-Rehman and Asif.

The accused persons were involved in number of criminal activities while police recovered weapons from their possession.

Meanwhile, Anti Narcotic Force claimed to have arrested two drug paddlers and recovered huge cache of narcotics from their possession. ANF spokesperson said that the ANF carried out a raid in district Malir and arrested Mirza while recovered 1.2 kilogram marijuana from his possession.

In another raid carried out near Jinnah Terminal while arrested Ghulam Hussain and recovered 900 grams heroin from his possession. ANF said that the Hussain was trying to flee Jeddah, Saudi Arab in flight PK-731 when ANF official arrested the accused and recovered heroin from his possession.