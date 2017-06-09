KARACHI - Karachi administration in its ongoing campaign against profiteers on Thursday arrested a retailer and fined 298 others for violating the official price list for different categories of edible items.

Chalan worth Rs 655,200 was said to be imposed upon the shopkeepers including 16 milk sellers, 50 grocers, 22 chicken sellers, 114 fruit sellers, 47 green grocers, nine meat sellers alongwith 27 bakers and confectioners.

One of the profiteers found to be repeatedly penalized for violation of the rule was arrested and jailed after needed legal procedure, said the concerned authorities. It was claimed that the campaign against profiteers and adulterators would be continued till writ of law is established.