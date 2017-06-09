MIRPURKHAS - The cutting of over 350 small and big trees of different fruits mostly of mangoes in the seed farm research center of Sindh Agriculture Research Institute Mirpurkhas resumed on Thursday to vacate around 78 acres of agriculture land for the construction of Benazir Basti.

While on one side, the government is encouraging tree plantation on the other mango and other fruit trees are being chopped down to ensure construction of a housing scheme.

About 6 months back, when the cutting of trees had started at the site of Benazir Basti, the employees of Sindh Agriculture Research Institute had launched a series of protests.

Various demonstrations and sit-ins were held as part of protest campaign, leading to a halt in the cutting of trees.

However now again cutting of trees has started that has created unrest and resentment among the employees of the institute. Sources told this scribe that the government had allotted 78 acres of orchard land for the construction of Benazeer Basti.

Employees of the Sindh Agriculture Research Institute had opposed the government’s move, and conveyed to the Sindh government their concerns in writing that the land was meant for agriculture research purposes and costly mango and other fruit trees were the source of yearly income to the department and requested for shifting the housing scheme to some other suitable government land, sources said.

Sources further said that a senior member of board of revenue, in a summary, had informed the government that no research work was done on this land of the department.

Now there are reports that disgruntled employees of the department are again bracing for a fresh wave of protests.

Matriculation student

gang-raped

KHAIRPUR: A student of matriculation was gang-raped here near village Mangla Kori in the jurisdiction of Khambhra police station of taluka Daharki on Thursday.

As per details, the victim was working with her mother in a field when two men mounted on a motorcycle namely Wahid Bux Kori and Mujahid Kori appeared and kidnapped her at gunpoint.

They took her to a place near village Mangla Kori where they forced her to consume alcohol, and then six persons gang- raped her. When she went unconscious the accused threw her before her house. She was shifted to Ubaro hospital in a critical condition where nurses examined her instead of a lady doctor due her absence.

Khambra police registered an FIR on the complaint of Liaqat Kalhoro, brother of the victim girl. Later the police raided places in village Mangla Kori and other villages and arrested two accused Wahid Bux and Zahid Kori.

Liaqat said that the culprits also harassed his sister during examinations and they kidnapped her and gang-raped.

Meanwhile SSP Ghotki has taken notice of the incident and directed the SHOs of three police stations to conduct raids for arresting the other rapists.

Talking to newsmen, he said that complete protection and treatment would be provided to the victim and all the culprits would be arrested very soon.