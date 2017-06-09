KARACHI - Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Shahid Baig Mirza Thursday urged close collaboration among parents, government and law enforcers for meaningful rehabilitation of youth trapped into anti-social or/and criminal activities.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony organized at the “Correction Center” managed by Pakistan Rangers - Sindh, he said youth are an asset for the country and their education, training as well as proper grooming is a collective responsibility of the society.

“Parents and teachers, however, play the most crucial role in the emotional, social and intellectual growth of the youth,” said Lt. General Shahid Baig Mirza.

He said that while importance of educational opportunities for the young generation is extremely important yet their social grooming and training must also not be ignored.

With specific reference to youth attended the correction centre, he said stakeholders must take upon the responsibility to create social acceptance and rehabilitation of the young citizens.

“It is important that we help our youth to resort to positive activities and may not turn wayward due to ignorance and lack of opportunities,” he said emphasizing need for rehabilitation of youth attended at the Pakistan Rangers run “Correction Centre.”

The Corps Commander on the occasion also distributed certificates among the young graduates of the centre.

Earlier, he was received by Director General, Pakistan Rangers - Sindh, Maj General Muhammad Said and facilitated to visit different departments of the facility.