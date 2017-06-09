JACOBABAD - A couple was shot dead in the limits of Sadar Police Station over unknown reasons on Thursday. The murder took place at the back of bungalow of executive railway officer in Railway Colony. Sadar Police Station SHO Imtiaz Thebo, in a conversation with this scribe, said that few armed assailants stormed into the house of Faiz Muhammad Jamali, aged around 40, a newspaper hawker and opened fire at him. “When his wife Amina, 35, saw that happening, she offered resistance. Resultantly both husband and wife were killed on the spot, whereas the attackers managed to flee,” he added.

After learning about the incident, area police rushed to the spot and moved the bodies to Civil Hospital Jacobabad. Later the bodies were handed over to their heirs after the postmortem examination. “Motive behind the incident could not be ascertained,” the SHO said. FIR of the incident was not registered till the filing of this story.

Villager shot dead while

chasing cattle lifters

SHIKARPUR: One villager was killed while chasing thieves along with others, outside village Ghanghra, in the limits of Madeji police station, 25 kilometers from here late Wednesday night. According to police, few armed cattle lifters were chased by the villagers when the former tried to escape after stealing four buffaloes of Hakeem Jalbani in village Ali Muhammad Jalbani near Madeji Town.

On seeing the villagers chasing them, the cattle lifters opened indiscriminate fire at them; resultantly, a villager identified as Suhnal Jalbani was killed on the spot

Police shifted body of the deceased to Madeji Hospital and handed it over to his heirs after an autopsy. FIR of the incident was to be registered till the filing of this story.

Two killed in clash between two tribes

Kandhkot- Two persons were killed in a clash between two clans here on Thursday.

According to details, an armed clash broke out between members of Bijarani and Teghani clans in the jurisdiction of Ghouspur police station in katcha area of Choohi Shaakh due to which two persons Nisar Ahmed Bijarani and Arbab Teghani were killed on the spot.

After the incident, heavy contingent of police reached the spot, cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital Kandhkot.

When this scribe contacted the SHO of Ghouspur police station, he said there was an old dispute between both the clans over a piece of land. However, no case had been registered till the filing of this news.