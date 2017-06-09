KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khawaja chairing a meeting at police head quarters directed absolute compliance to court orders across the province.

Particularly addressing the senior cops from Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, he said delaying tactics in implementation of rules and regulation must be avoided. Sindh police chief said relevant laws must be implemented at every level and a crackdown should also be initiated against the proclaimed offenders. He also urged the concerned officials to further tighten the security arrangements during last 20 days of the holy month of Ramazan as the sense of festivity gain momentum. AD Khawaja said this period is important to be increasingly engaged in shopping besides fulfilling their religious obligations.