KARACHI - President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Masood Naqi has urged Sindh Government to include industrial infrastructure projects in development plans.

KATI President Masood Naqi, in a statement here on Thursday, said the industrial areas of Karachi faced severe infrastructure problems and lacked basic facilities despite assurance by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said the development projects in industrial areas should be included into allocated funds for development in the budget for fiscal year 2017-18.

He noted, the industrial sector based in Karachi was the main contributor to the national exchequer besides being the largest employment provider.

But, he alleged, this sector was not being paid back with due attention for resolution of its issues.

“Many basic infrastructural issues stand unresolved for decades,” he maintained adding that however there was a hope that current provincial government would provide due share to the industry in development projects.

He also pointed out that Sindh government largely relied on services tax for revenue, which would result in higher prices of the services relating to industries and could affect directly the industry, which was already burdened with higher cost of production.

KATI President urged the government to reduce the services tax.