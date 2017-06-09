KARACHI - The ever-rising inflation and severe economic woes have failed to dent the passion of Karachiites for setting up traditional roadside Iftar stalls.

Karachiites continue to volunteer themselves for breaking the fast of commuters.

With the advent of the holy month of Ramazan, the city is witnessing mushroomed growth of Iftar stalls alongside major roads and outside markets. These stalls have been set up by people from all walks of life with the view to get the blessings of Allah Almighty.

Hundreds of thousands of commuters and passersby avail the facility of free Iftar.

Philanthropists, traders’ associations, welfare organisations and wealthy people have set up stalls on the side of every major road such as I.I Chundirgar Road, M A Jinnah Road, Shara-e-Faisal, Shah Waliullah Road, Abul Hassan Isphani Road, University Road, Shara-e-Quaideen, Tariq Road, Zaib-un-Nisa Street, Khayaban-e-Shamshir, Main Saba, Gizri, Sea View, Rashid Minhas Road, Saphoora Chowrangi, Malir, Model Colony Hyderi Market, Meena Bazaar Karimabad, Liaqatabad, Five Star Chowrangi, Samama Market and other parts of the city.

In posh areas like DHA, elite of the city has set up camps outside their residences to arrange Iftar for the poor and needy free of cost, while in many markets, shopkeepers have set up the stalls to provide free meals to the people for breaking their fast.

In different localities of the city, volunteers distribute food boxes among commuters and passersby.

Iftar camps have also been set up outside the mosques where people from different walks of life contribute food for breaking the fast of poor and the needy.

A commuter, who breaks his fast on a roadside stall, said, “I am living alone in Karachi for quite some time and when Ramazan arrives, I break my fast at these stalls.”

“An owner of a catering house, Fareed Baba, who runs an Iftar stall at Shara-e-Pakistan, said that he had been hosting the faithful for the last thirteen years, and now all other shopkeepers were contributing to his stall.

He said that hundreds of passengers and other people benefitted from his stall. Referring to skyrocketing prices of fruits and other food items, Fareed said that it was very difficult to arrange Iftar for the needy. “But thanks to my fellow shopkeepers who have enabled me to go ahead with this noble practice.

Sohail Khan, a rickshaw driver, said that hundreds of commuters, passersby and poor people benefited from these stalls.