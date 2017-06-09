KARACHI - Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, (MAJU) Karachi has started admissions for its new Semester Fall-2017 scheduled from next September in which three new degree programs of BS Bio Sciences, BE (Electrical) and BE (Computer System Engineering) are being launched.

A spokesman for the university announced on Thursday that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has allowed MA Jinnah University, Karachi to start engineering degree programs in electrical and computer science.

Deputy Registrar, MAJU, Muhammad Shahzad Khan said that admissions in doctoral Program is also being offered in next semester for PhD in Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science which were successfully introduced in last semester. He said that in Bachelor degree program admission are also open in BBA, BS in Computer Science and Software Engineering.

In Graduate programs admissions are now open for MBA, MCS, MS in Management Sciences, Economics & Finance, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering and Project Management. It is mentioned here that MAJU is a fast emerging private sector university in this region and its Faculty comprising on Industry professionals and PhDs.

At present over 22 PhD professors have already joined MAJU Faculty while 6 foreign professors of international universities from UK, USA and Malaysia are also part of its Faculty. Besides MAJU have academic alliance with prominent national and international organizations.