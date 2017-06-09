KARACHI - First day of the debate on Sindh budget 2017-18 in the provincial assembly on Thursday witnessed criticism from opposition parties calling the budget as only a piece of paper.

The government benches responded to their criticism by outlining the projects that were announced in the budget and other efforts to improve social sector in the province.

The provincial assembly session started on Thursday with Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

MQM Parliamentary Leader Syed Sardar Ahmed in his address called for reforming budget consultative process in future and said that the discussion practice on budget seems to be futile as no inductions were made in the budget document after this.

“This is not the first time that this will happen instead it had been the practice for years either we are in government or on opposition benches that the budget is being passed without addition of any suggestions during debate on budget,” he said.

He said that this not a performance based budget but an accounting budget. “The budget should be performance based and every department should be allocated funds as per its performance in the outgoing year rather than just raising a percentage of amounts every year for the departments,” he said.

He further suggested that rather any relying on federal government for 80 percent of the budget, the provincial government should take steps to explore its own funds.

Further criticising the provincial government for lack of devolution of powers, he said that the government should end the impression of urban and rural divide and should allocated around 50 percent of the funds collected from urban centres of Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur to them.

He further demanded for raising the amount of special package for Karachi to Rs 30 billion.

“The provincial government collects a prescribed amount from federal authorities in the name of NFC but in return fails to reciprocate it at district level,” he said adding that LG representatives at district level should also be given due share under Provincial Finance Commission.

He called for properly accessing and implementing income tax on agriculture and said that if properly collected it could be raised from Rs 350 million to Rs 8 billion.

“Instead of imposing tax on per acre, it should be implemented as 2.5 percent withholding tax on half of the income from the four top crops of the province,” he said.

He suggested for abolishing the food department and said that except storage of certain amount of the wheat, the remaining should be distributed as flour among low income groups in urban centres.

“Welfare activities from the provincial government also have an urban and rural divide impression and it should be carried out irrespective of it,’ he said.

He further expressed doubt on provincial government investments and said that these investments had never yielded any addition of profits in the budget.

PML-F Lawmaker Saaed Khan Nizamani lambasted the government for picking up fight with the IG Sindh over his refusals to carry out illegal activities of the ruling party and said that they wanted to recruit criminals for 18,000 slots in police.

MQM MPA Abdul Haseeb Khan said that announcements in budget would not change the realities on ground for masses.

“Only education budget is raised but it is not mention as to which steps will be taken to ensure presence of teachers in schools, better education infrastructure and most importantly the reform in curriculum,” he said adding that announcements were made to add 100MW from Nooriabad plant but it did not improve the electricity load shedding situation on ground for Karachiites.

He further urged the chief minister to take responsibility of the extra judicial killings and missing MQM activists as he was the captain of ongoing operation in the city.

Speaking on the budget debate, former Opposition Leader Shaheryar Khan Maher lambasted the PPP led provincial government for just playing politics over the electricity, gas and water issue in the province and said that why the government did not raise this issue in last four years of its tenure.

“The PPP is once again raising this issue in the final year before election in order to just gain political mileage over it,” he said adding the PPP should also be answerable to its lack of efforts in curbing loadshedding from the country during its tenure of federal government.

He further expressed doubts over the chief minister’s remarks that they had given 477 watt electricity from wind corridor to national grid.

MQM lawmaker Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani said that the education level in Sindh is deteriorating day by day and the entire assembly should take up the matter and try to improve situation in their respective areas.

“Claims of improvements are made from government but still people did not want their children to study in public schools,” he said adding that technical education be also improved as it would be crucial for youth in acquiring jobs in CPEC projects.

He applauded the health minister for taking up positive steps in improving health sector but said that he should also look into the issue of transferring of medical equipments from Hyderabad public hospitals.

MQM MPA Rashid Khilji called for giving Rs 10 billion special package for Hyderabad and extension of Industrial area.

Advisor to CM Sindh on Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz responding to the criticism said that PPP had always support democracy in the country and it was due to that that the incompetent incumbent PML-N government was able to compete its tenure of five years due to support to democratic system from PPP.

“We will not allow them to become political martyrs,’ she said.

“We have establish state of the art trauma centre in Civil Hospital Karachi and carried out exemplary development activities in Karachi but some elements are try to mar this from their activities,’ she said adding that after early 70s it was for the first time that the Karachi’s roads are once again being washed.

“We have announced scholarships and stipends for students. 18000 recruitments were purely made on merit in police through NTS test,’ she said adding that they had carried out immense development activities that could not be even discussed in a single sitting.

She however, demanded of the chief minister to improve the budget for the social welfare department and said that improvements were made in darul Atfal and Darul Amans in the province and a committee comprising of women lawmakers is formed to visit them and point out any flaws in their workings.

PPP Lawmaker Sohrab Khan Sarki said that their uplift activities in Karachi were also applauded by the opposition and we will continue to carry out uplift project in Karachi.

Two other government lawmakers including Mahesh Kumar Malani, Shehnaz Begum and Abdul Sattar Rajpar also applauded the provincial government budget and uplift projects and other schemes announced in it.