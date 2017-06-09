KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) Thursday adjourned by August the hearing of a case pertaining to the disqualification of former Special Assistant Sharmila Farooqi by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A division bench headed by the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh heard a petition filed by Sharmila Farooqi against her disqualification by the NAB.

The additional attorney general informed the court that at the time of conviction, Accountability Ordinance-97 was in force and decision of plea-bargain was made in accordance with NAB ordinance-99.

On the occasion, the counsel of the petitioner pleaded the court that to disqualify Sharmila, the bureau had written letters to the State Bank of Pakistan and Election Commission of Pakistan.

He informed that sentence of his client was ended in 2001 and the law of disqualification was introduced later on.

Therefore, the court is requested to stop the NAB from any action against her client.

Upon that the court has sought the plea-bargain documents from the bureau and adjourned the hearing by August.