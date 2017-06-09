KARACHI - The Sindh Government has planned for more plantation at the coast and in other areas of the province along with preservation of the existing forest areas.

Sindh Government’s budget documents (FY17) revealed that for protecting coastal belt, mangrove plantation on 37,000 acres of coastal land has been completed.

Under the Green Pakistan Programme, the provincial government would be contributing Rs 448 million for the revival of forestry resources.

The government would not only intensify plantation efforts but also ensure measures to protect the forested areas.

Another important intervention that the government had undertaken was the plantation of riverine forest, canal and roadside plantation. Around 6,605 acres of land has so far been forested.

In the quest for development and for advanced technologies, human activities harmed the planet in unimaginable ways. According to the budget documents, droughts and sudden floods destroying towns and villages were the direct result of over-exploitation of resources and a failure to safeguard forests, lakes and waterways.

On the pattern of protecting of Manchhar Lake from pollution, the government is designing projects to protect the major lakes and fresh water reserves.

The Sindh government has also allocated Rs 65 million for the revival of wildlife resources in the province.