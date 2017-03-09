KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that the progress the party has made created panic in the ranks of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which has prompted its leaders to level baseless allegations against him and his party men. He said more than 12 MQM-P parliamentarians were ready to join PSP, but were being threatened by Dr Farooq Sattar with adverse consequences if they decided to quit the party. Kamal was addressing a press conference here at Pakistan House on Wednesday. PSP leaders, Anis Qaimkhani, Raza Haroon, Waseem Aftab, Ashfaq Mangi and others were also present on the occasion.

“Today former president of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Saeed Shafique, a media figure, Mubashir Imam, Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Zubair Mirza and Exporter Danish Khan have joined our party,” Kamal said while briefing the media about new additions to PSP. He said that party had never pressurised anyone, but MQM-P leaders were afraid of the progress of PSP, and hence were leveling baseless allegations out of frustration.

“We don’t need to pressurize anyone as PSP has opened a new chapter in the politics of the country in a very short period of time,” Kamal said, and added, “We enjoy the support of around twelve thousand workers in Karachi, six thousand in Hyderabad, more than two thousand in Mirpurkhas and similarly we have thousands of workers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” He repudiated the general impression that that PSP was backed by the country’s establishment. “On August 22, 2016, Rangers took Dr Farooq Sattar into custody from Karachi Press Club (KPC), and the next day he announced that he was distancing himself and other like-minded party men from MQM chief Altaf Hussain,” Kamal said, and asked Sattar to remember that he was not released from Edhi Centre but from the detention of establishment, which, he argued, was enough to confirm that who actually was the man of establishment.

Quoting his ‘sources’, the PSP chairman said he was certain that Farooq had threatened those workers of MQM-P, who wished to join PSP, that he would get them arrested with the help of establishment if they ever did so.

Kamal said party president Anis Qaimkhani had remained in the prison for five months over fake charges, but no one arrests Farooq even after the court’s orders. Talking about census in Sindh, he said that its transparent results would lay concrete foundation of Pakistan.

He said those using the Mohajir card were not sincere with the Mohajirs and also with Sindh. “Actually they are the real enemies of Mohajirs and Sindh,” PSP chairman added.

“It is unfortunate that the rulers have not been able to count and compose the exact figures,” Kamal said, and lamented that instead ethnicity was proving to be a stumbling block in its completion.

Kamal added that it was a fact that 60 percent of rural population had moved to the urban areas, which had, in turn, increased the population of cities. Turning his guns towards MQM-London, Kamal alleged that MQM-L Convener Nadeem Nusrat visited America after every three weeks to hold meetings and collect funds from RAW.

“While Altaf Hussain, in his recent video clip, has expressed pleasure over the recent bomb blasts in Pakistan, Nusrat is feeling annoyed over the holding of peaceful Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore,” he said, and added, “Altaf Hussain once again has started using abusive language against Pakistan.”