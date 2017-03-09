National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has organized an Inter-Girls Colleges Essay Writing Competition in English and Urdu at Government Degree Boys and Girls College SRE Majeed in collaboration with Directorate of College Education Karachi Region.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the event has been organized in accordance with the vision of Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry in the fight against the menace of corruption and creating awareness amongst masses and youth in particular.

Imran Butt Additional Director, Innas Saleem Deputy Director and Rabia Abdul Rehman Assistant Director from NAB Karachi attended the event.

The event was attended by participants from many colleges. Aleena Babar from Government College SRE Majeed, Tangeena Awan from Khatoon-e-Pakistan College and Shaiemma Kanwal from Government Degree College sector II-I secured first, second and third positions in English competition.

Maryam Hassan from Government Abdullah College, Sidra Awan from Govt College Khatoon-e-Pakistan and Iqra Irfan from Government Degree College Sector H-I North Karachi secured first, second and third positions in Urdu competition.

The winners were awarded with Prize money and certificates were distributed among all the participants as a token of appreciation. Imran Butt Additional Director NAB Karachi also addressed the faculty and students of college regarding evils impact of corruption on our society.