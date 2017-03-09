KARACHI - To mark International Women’s Day and spread awareness about women’s rights in society, various programmes were held in the port city on Wednesday.

The day is celebrated on March 8 every year in different parts of the world to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women while this year theme of the day is ‘Women in the Changing World of Work: Planet 50-50 by 2030.”

Various governmental and non-government organisations chalked out special programmes to pay tribute to the services of women on the day.

Though that it is the 21st century and the world has advanced considerably, still the Pakistani society is polluted with heretical beliefs in the name of religion and cultures, especially about women to keep them unsung and suppressed. The only thing that can help women to rise from this abyss is their organised struggle against prevailing injustices.

Speakers at the Home-Based Women Workers Conference, hosted by Home-Based Women Workers Federation at Arts Council’s auditorium on Wednesday, expressed these thoughts while paying homage to the fair sex for its continuous struggle for its rights.

The conference was chaired by HBWWF General Secretary Zehra Khan as scores of working women belonging to different industries attended the event.

They observed that March 8 was the day of independence for females from the economic and social constraints fabricated against them by the so-called religious and political, belonging to conservative, capitalist and feudalistic schools of thought.

The speakers shed light on the discriminatory employment and wage systems rampant in the country that targeted women particularly and commented that the profit-hungry mindset of the investors and employers was making it more difficult for the workers to live. They said that the industries were outsourcing work to women at homes while not caring about their rights to adequate wages, health and safety allowances, social security and others.

They added that the investors exploited women and other underage workers by offering them lowest rates. Female workers, home-based especially, are deprived of their rights to make unions and act as collective bargaining agents for their wages and other perks that their employers were obliged to pay, the speakers highlighted. They also noted that not only this but there was also a rise in sexual harassment at workplaces.

The government is doing nothing but is acting like a silent spectator, they said, and added it seems that women were systemically being forced to become third-class citizens. Criticizing the norms, they said that women were being used as publicity tools in the advertisement industry on the pretext that they were independent while the reality was bitter and they were not even safe inside their homes. The moot unanimously vowed that the struggle for the rights of women would start afresh with a new spirit and will continue until the oppression and injustices were eradicated.

Addressing the seminar, entitled, “Home based women workers-A legal perspective” on the eve of International Women’s Day at the center of excellence for women studies KU Dean faculty of social sciences Professor Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri said that the mindset that women were not equal to men needs to be changed. “The role of women in the country’s development cannot be ignored as they are a key part of our society,” he said, and added, “Women working from their homes make a significant contribution to the national economy, including export earnings. Still their work is undervalued and they are denied any form of legal protection, including a minimum wage guarantee or social security benefits.”

He added that a bill on the rights of working women entitled, ‘Home Based Women Workers Social Protection Bill’ was tabled in the National Assembly in 2007 and had undergone several revisions since then, but it had not been approved as yet.

“There are about 16 million women workers in Pakistan who are not recognised as workers under the labour laws, though they are playing an important role in the textile, garments, leather, sports and other important industrial sectors”, said Dr Qadri while discussing the legal rights of the women workers.

KU Centre of Excellence for Women Director Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that 95 percent of female home-based workers did not have any legal protection. “Women living in rural areas of the country are the real game-changers,” she said, and stressed that women must be provided a safe atmosphere in which they could get education and also fulfill their duties without any fear. “We are lucky that we have hardworking women, but they do not get any reward for their work in society,” she said, and added that violence and child abuse were the major issues of society that were needed to be addressed. Chief Guest on the occasion, Social Welfare Minister Sindh Shamim Mumtaz appreciated the work of the women workers. A book entitled ‘Soofi Khawateen’, the 5th Volume of the Journal of Applied Social Sciences and 14th volume of Pakistan journal of gender studies was also launched during the program.

Notwithstanding the rhetoric on the occasions like the International Women’s Day, the case of Pakistani woman scientist Dr Aafia Siddiqui shows the harsh realities of the real world and how the governments tolerate and patronize the crime of human trafficking, noted speakers at a demo in front of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Wednesday. The demo was arranged by the National Women Alliance, an alliance of different political and civil society organisations.

Addressing the demo, Aafia Movement Pakistan leader Dr Fowzia Siddiqui said that the message to the whole world was that Aafia was the name of a person, who had braved every sort of anti-woman atrocity. “Aafia was kidnapped, became victim of human trafficking, tortured, her minor children were snatched from her, she was humiliated, injured, jailed and sentenced in a fabricated case, which itself is the worst example of miscarriage of justice,” she noted.

She said if these atrocities were meted out to some western woman, or to a daughter of a Pakistani prime minister, there would have been much hue and cry. She said the apathy of Pakistani politicians in the case of Dr Aafia Siddiqui showed their hypocrisy, narrow vision and self-serving agendas.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter vice president Saadia Agha said that the rulers have backtracked of all their promises including the promise for Aafia release. She said Aafia is a Pakistani citizen and it is the duty of the Pakistani to play their role in her early repatriation of Dr Aafia.

“Women comprise over 50 percent population in the world and they also contribute significant work from home to field work, particularly agriculture labor, therefore they need all rights,” said the speakers while addressing a seminar to mark International Women's Day entitled “Be Bold for Change”, organized by Women Department Sindh at a local hotel in Karachi.

In her welcome address, Sindh Chief Minister's Special Assistant on Women Development Iram Khalid said government has made various legislations to protect women rights. She said no development is possible without women's participation. She said that women are so strong that they could make significant change in the society.

Aurat Foundation leader Mehnaz said women rights meetings are weekly held at Aurat Foundation office in order to discuss women issues and resolve their problems. “Sindh on top to make legislation for women rights”, she said. She further said that it is Sindh which has set 18 years age for marriage of a girl.

IBA's representative Huma said women are paid low wages in different sectors of life; therefore, there is need to raise their salaries. She said that women should be given due share of jobs.

National Forum President Dr Sher Shah said the main reason of problems facing women are due to low ratio of their literacy. He urged women to come forward with concrete commitment to fight for their rights.

Provincial Minister Nisar Ahmed Khan Khuhro said that men and women should work together for socio-economic development.