KARACHI - The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan’s (ICAP) CFO Conference 2017, a grand annual event for business leaders and finance professionals, is scheduled for March 14 and 16 in Karachi and Islamabad respectively.

The world is experiencing new shifts; be it politics, technology or economy.

The shifts and transformations will redefine the business environment, functions and expectations of stakeholders.

At CFO Conference 2017, leading industry experts and business professionals will connect the dots and provide the impetus needed to shape the future, inevitably pushing the professionals to think differently, leverage on their experiences and reflect on their leadership styles. The CFO conference with its theme 'Shaping the Future, Connecting the Dots: Learn-Leverage-Lead' provides a platform for the finance and business professionals to explore the possibilities and challenges of the future.

This was told by members of the CFO Organising Committee during a press conference held here at the ICAP’s head office in Clifton on Wednesday.

The speakers included ICAP Vice President Khalilullah Sheikh, M Sharif Tabani, Council Member ICAP, and ICAP Secretary Abdul Malik. They informed that the conference was to be addressed by a blend of international and local speakers, who will share their experiences and knowledge about varied subjects. The conference’s keynote speaker Dr José Cordeiro will given an overview of the global trends that are impacting the business growth and economy, followed by the industry leaders sharing the impact of CPEC on the industry –financial services, hospitality and logistics, they added.

They informed that around 1000 participants from Karachi and over 600 from Lahore were expected to attend the conference. “They would be able to learn from world-class speakers through interactive panel discussions, case study sessions and much more,” the speakers said, and added, “In addition, the conference provides a good opportunity of networking with prospective business partners, customers, talented professionals and mentors.”

It is pertinent to mention here that 14 CFO conferences have been held across the country to date, which were attended by more than 7,000 business leaders and finance professionals.

The conferences continue to be the most sought after platform for professionals to share their expertise, knowledge and build networks.