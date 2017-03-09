KARACHI - Investigators have found a cop’s involvement in the bomb attack on slain SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan, The Nation learnt here on Wednesday.

The revelations made by the recently arrested militants of the banned sectarian outfit, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, have traumatized the investigators of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Militants have revealed during the course of investigation that the personal guard of Chaudhry Aslam of the CTD had facilitated the militants who had carried out the attack on Khan’s house in 2011.

Following an alarming confessions by the arrested militants, the joint interrogation team has been constituted to further probe the case.

The JIT officials, including the officials of intelligence agencies, have also started questioning the suspects who remained in the custody of the CTD police.

Four suspects were arrested and their sleeper cell chief was killed in an encounter with the CTD in a pre-dawn raid in Karachi’s Mehran Town on Monday.

The same people have disclosed to the interrogators that Khan’s personal security guard Muhammad Kamran was affiliated with the banned sectarian outfit, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ).

The gang busted belonged to Naeem Bukhari group of the outfit, and had been operating in the city since 2010 and was involved in at least 19 major incidents of terrorism, including attacks on the PNS Mehran Base and offices, buses, stations and posts of the Pakistan Navy, Rangers, CTD, police, members of the Shia community as well as attacks on anti-terror police officers such as Khan and Inspector Shafiq Tanoli.

“The guard had helped LeJ attack Aslam’s house in Karachi’s DHA in September 2011,” a CTD official said, and added, “The group had paid Rs50 million to Kamran for helping in carrying out the attack.

Kamran was also killed along with Khan in a bomb attack on January 9 2014 on Lyari Expressway near Essa Nagri area.

The banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the attack.

CTD proposes incentives for its staff

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police has proposed departmental incentives to improve the performance of its officials and personnel.

In a bid to enhance the effectiveness of counter-terrorism efforts in Sindh, CTD has been raised to restructure or revamp former Crime Investigation Department (CID) on modern lines and to lead the anti-terror operations in the province from the front.

In their struggle for the elimination of militants, the CTD personnel have sacrificed their lives.

These were the sacrifices of the CTD personnel that compelled the department’s seniors to announce incentives for them so that their valour and professionalism could be acknowledged.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CTD Amir Farooqui has proposed that 25 percent risk allowance and 20 percent special allowance for CTD personnel may be excluded. “The new incentive (high risk allowance) for the personnel posted at executive and ministerial staff along with 20 percent special pay on the current running basic pay scale of 2016 instead of pay scale 2011 is submitted for consideration and grant on monthly basis for the devotion of on duty CTD personnel and retirees from CTD Sindh,” reads the proposal.

“In this perspective, it is requested that the proposal for incentive (CTD high risk allowance and 20 percent special pay on current running basic pay scale-2016) may please moved to a competent authority for the approval.”

It further reads that it is submitted that with the approval of a competent authority, including Sindh chief minister, sanctioned (65 percent CID allowance) the 20 percent special pay, 25 percent risk allowance and 20 percent special allowance of the basic pay to the officers and officials of the crime investigation department vide government of Sindh finance department letter No FD (SR.III) 5/3-2004 date 15-03-2008.

In the year 2011, implementation of new basic pay scales in the year 1st of July 2015 and 1st of July 2016.

The government of Sindh’s Finance Department issued an order No. FD (SR-III) 10-06-2014, dated 26-12-2014 that Sindh police personnel is allowed Risk Allowance, Ration allowance, constabulary allowance and fixed daily allowance with the clear cut that the order is not applicable non-field officers and officials of Specialized Units of the Sindh police such as Special Security Unit, Crime Investigation Department and Bomb Disposal Squad.

It is further submitted that the specialized units of the Sindh police are allowed the different allowance and one basic pay. The new proposed incentives included Rs25, 000 for BPS 1 to BPS-4, Rs60, 000 for BPS-5 to BPS-7, Rs75, 000 for BPS-8 to BPS-14, Rs100, 000 for BPS-15 to BPS-16, Rs150, 000 for BPS-17, Rs200, 000 for BPS-18, Rs225, 000 for BPS-19, Rs250,000 for BPS-20 and Rs300,000 for BPS-21.