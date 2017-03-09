Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed to restart work on the Khalid Bin Walid Road and an underpass at Submarine Chowrangi for which he plans to designate the stretch between Mai Kolachi and Korangi Road a signal free corridor.

He was presiding over a meeting held here on Wednesday to review Karachi mega projects worth Rs10 billion.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, ACS (Dev) Muhammad Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Karachi Package PD Niaz Soomro and other concerned officers.

The chief minister directed the Karachi Package PD to restart work on an underpass at Submarine Chowarngi. Work on the project, which was estimated to cost Rs770.411 million, had stalled because of some necessary NOCs.

The PD, Niaz Soomro, told the chief minister that he had started building alternate routes in order to restart work on the underpass.

The chief minister said that he planned to develop a signal free corridor; right from KPT via Mai-Kolachi through Schon Circle, Submarine Chowrangi, Sunset Boulevard to Korangi Road. “I want you (PD) to propose underpasses and flyovers for the corridor so that these could be taken up in the next financial year,” he said. Murad was told that work on Manzil pump flyover, N-5 Karachi had begun. “It is a scheme worth Rs514.299 million, out of which the government has released Rs276.98 million. So far 10 percent work has been completed on the project,” he was told. Replying to a question of the chief minister, PD Niaz Soomro said that reconstruction of Drigh Colony Flyover had also started. “It is a scheme worth Rs662.599 million for which Rs505 million have been released,” he informed the CM. The chief minister was also told that 37 percent work on the University Road from Hassan Square to Nipa had been completed. “The project is to cost Rs884.231 million, out of which Rs385 million have been released,” he was informed.

Similarly, he was told that 30 percent work from NED Uiversity to Safoora Chowrangi had been completed.

“Delay in the completion of the work has been caused due to sewage and water supply pipes,” PD Niaz Soomro said, and added, “It is a scheme worth Rs832 million against which Rs388.993 million have been released.”

The chief minister directed the PD to expedite the work because people living on both sides of these routes faced serious problems due to traffic jams.

Talking about introducing a U-turn over Natha Khan Bridge, the PD said that it had been approved by the administration; the required land had also been obtained, and work on it would start within a week.

The chief minister made it clear to him that ‘within a week’ means ‘within a week’. “I would personally inspect it,” he said.

The CM was informed that it was a scheme worth Rs70.5 million, for which the entire amount had been released.

About laying new sewage and water supply pipelines under the Tariq Road, Soomro informed that 60 percent work had been completed. “It is Rs569.82 million worth scheme, out of which Rs256.253 million have been released,” he told.

The chief minister directed the PD to expedite the work on Tariq Road so that work on Khalid Bin Waleed Road, which was also in shambles, could be started.

When the PD informed that Khalid Bin Waleed Road was not part of the Karachi Package, Murad said that it had become part of the package now. “I would give you all the required funds, so you get it approved within a week from P&D because I am keen to lay its foundation stone,” he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister pointed out that there was a road that connected the Super Highway with Shahrah-e-Faisal via Sachal Goth. “This road can also be used as an alternate route by the people living in the adjoining areas of the Super Highway,” he said, and added, “I want you (PD) to include it in the next Rs10 billion package to be launched in 2017-18 budget.”

The chief minister was also briefed about progress on all the under-construction roads.

He directed Niaz Soomro that inauguration of these projects would start by the end of April. “Therefore, you better stay prepared accordingly,” he cautioned.

PHE UPLIFT WORKS:

Similarly, presiding over a meeting on Public Health Engineering (PHE) & Rural Development Department (RDD), Murad said he was not satisfied with the performance of these departments.

The CM pointed out that RDD had Rs8343.9 million to execute 87 schemes. “The department has been given more than Rs3 billion for the current financial year, but the expenditures are very low,” he noticed.

He directed the department seniors to show progress and report to him next week.

He directed PHE & RDD Minister Fayaz Butt to keep an eye on the efficiency of engineers of his department, and added if they fail to give results, remove them. “Don’t worry; I’ll hire engineers from the private sector and will give them Rs100,000 monthly salary,” he said.