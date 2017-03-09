Karachi - Sindh Assembly on Wednesday approved Sindh Food Authority Bill under which a food authority would be set up to oversee the quality of food in the province and punishment would be imposed on those violating the rules.

The bill after deliberations in the Standing committee on food- was tabled by Senior Minister for Education Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, who termed the bill in the interests of common man. “This bill will ensure the quality of food in the province and will help the authorities to maintain a check on the food quality as per health standards,” he said. The bill stated that if anyone was found involved in contaminating the food, he would face either six months imprisonment, fine of Rs 1 million or both.

If any person was found preparing, selling, storing, and importing or exporting contaminated food then he would also face either imprisonment of six months, fine of Rs 1 million or both. If anyone was affected from the contaminated food, the person responsible would also face either imprisonment of six months or fine of Rs 0.2 million or both. As per the bill, if a vendor was found involved in giving fake guarantees, then he would also be imprisoned for six months or would have to pay Rs 0.5 million fine or both punishments. The food safety officers would be appointed who would be responsible for charging people under this Act. Amendments, pertaining to the inclusion of members in the Sindh Food Authority, proposed by MQM Parliamentary Leader Syed Sardar Ahmed, were also included in the bill.

The Sindh Food Authority would consist of minister for food as its chairman, secretary food as convener, along with members including secretaries of health, education, agriculture, livestock, local bodies, commissioner Karachi, three members of the provincial assembly and chairman of the standing committee on food.

The bill also empowers the committee to summon any commissioner.

Moreover, the Sindh Assembly also adopted four separate resolutions to mark International Women’s Day and pay tributes to the women who have played a pivotal role in the nation-building. The resolutions were presented by Ghazala Siyal from Pakistan People’s Party, Naheed Begum of MQM, Dr Seema Zia of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Sorath Thebo of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

Paying tributes to the PPP leader Benazir Bhutto, Ghazala Siyal said that she played an important role for strengthening democracy in the country and her life was a success story for women of the country. MQM lawmaker Naheed Begum said that all political parties called for empowering women and giving them more representation, but unfortunately that had not happened. “Now time has come that we should act upon these recommendations put forward by the parties and empower women of these parties first,” she said.Dr Seema Zia said that although women were working alongside men in every aspect of life but unfortunately their representation in government departments was not enough. “The government should ensure proper implementation of the rules and more participation of women in government institutions,” she said. Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of the PML-F said that when rights were demanded for women, it did not mean to compete with the men.

“Instead women just want to have equal rights with men in the society,” she opined.

PML-N Lawmaker Sorath Thebo said that women did not want to snatch rights from men; instead they want their rights safeguarded. Meanwhile, a heated argument occurred between the Opposition Leader in Provincial Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan, MQM lawmaker Kamran Akhter and PPP Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro over a call attention notice pertaining to taking of bribe by police for releasing innocent people.

The call attention was raised by Kamran Akhter, who said that special parties of police conducted raids, threatened the innocent/law abiding citizens and book them in fake cases if they do not pay the ransom.

The minister responded that the law and order situation in the city was disturbed and street crimes were increasing day by day and when police arrested those involved in these crimes, then people start calling them innocent.

In the meantime, opposition leader interrupted and tried to speak on the issue that infuriated the minister, causing exchange of harsh words between the two lawmakers.

Furthermore, the MQM lawmaker Heer Soho raised a call attention notice that Jirga of Sawand and Sabzoi communities has been conducted and as to if this jirga was legal or not.

Responding to it, the minister said that a fight was started between the two communities in Shikarpur over stealing animals from the area and it claimed lives of 104 people.

He said that in order to resolve this issue, a group of people sat together to resolve this issue and it would not be justified to term it as a jirga.

“Jirgas are not held in Sindh instead it is the culture of KPK and even Imran Khan had supported this idea,’ he said adding that the concept of out of the court settlement was also present in the modern world.