KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter, in a letter written to Sindh Provincial Finance Commission chairman, has demanded the announcement of Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) Award.

In the letter, the mayor has demanded that the Award should be announced as early as possible so that equitable funds could be released to all local councils of the province, including those of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He said the government should provide additional funds to all councils in the province till the finalisation of PFC Award so that the salaries could be paid and basic municipal services could be provided to the people.

The mayor added once the shares of PRA and PFC/ local councils were decided, the government should then immediately convene the meeting of PFC commission for giving recommendations on PFC.

He said similarly after the settlement of shares, the government of Sindh should deduct the municipal development funds, out of total Provincial Annual Development Programme/Budget on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa PFC under which 30 percent of the total KP Provincial ADP was apportioned. “Due consideration should be given to KMC considering the population and area it covers,” he said, and highlighted the importance of Karachi by referring to the city’s largest contribution to the country’s economy in terms of payment of federal taxes and infrastructure taxes, especially GST.

The mayor also suggested to the PFC Commission to take into account the factors such as population, backwardness, needs and the performance of a council before announcing the PFC Award.

He pointed out that in such a situation, it was urgently required that the issue of distribution of funds between the government and councils, out of the proceeds of the Provincial Consolidated Fund be decided immediately and the proceeds thereof, distributed among the councils in Sindh proportionately by taking due care that salaries and pensions are also covered.

Wasim also highlighted the need for making the PFC Commission a truly representative body by reconstituting it in such a manner that half of its members are nominated by the government and the remaining half by the opposition just like on the pattern of KP PFC Commission.

He requested to provide additional grant in aid/ or enhance OZT to further Rs200 million per month in addition to existing financial share(OZT Rs132.686 and Grant in Aid Rs300million total RS432.686million); thereby making total government receipts to Rs632million per month so that KMC could survive till a fair and transparent PFC Award was announced.