Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while taking policy decision on Monday, issued directives that the printing of examination papers as well as their distribution would be made in the presence of district administration and that CTD would simultaneously launch a crackdown against cheating mafia all over Sindh.

He was presiding over a hurriedly convened meeting held here at the CM House to mull ways and means to check the use of unfair means and leakages of question papers during the ongoing intermediate exams in the province.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Dahar, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Universities & Boards Naveed Sheikh, Secretary Colleges Pervaiz Sehar, CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, Additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, Intermediate Board Karachi Chairman Professor Iman and others.

The chairman of the board, while briefing the chief minister, said that out of 118 examination centers in the city, problems had surfaced in 11, which were situated in Korangi, Landhi, City College and Buffer Zone. “There organised mafia is behind the use of unfair means and leakage of papers,” he explained.

Murad said that the papers either leaked from the board offices or by organised groups in which some internal as well as external elements may be involved, including the invigilators. “The printing of papers would be monitored in Karachi by DC Central and in other districts by their respective DCs and their distribution among the candidates would also be made in the presence of an officer of district administration all over Sindh,” he ordered.

He directed the commissioner Karachi to hold a meeting with all the DCs and assign them duties at printing press as well as examination centers as decided by him. He also directed his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput to convey the decisions taken by him to all the commissioners for their implementation in letter and spirit. It was pointed out in the meeting that some of the stenographers and other staff, transferred recently from the Karachi board office, were assisting these organised gangs.

The chief minister gave the task to CTD to start investigation and keep him posted on the progress everyday on his WhatsApp number. “Get them arrested,” he said emphatically. The chief minister also directed the additional IG police to provide adequate security to all the examination centers and depute policemen in plainclothes so that cheating and leakage of papers could be prevented.

CTD Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi told the chief minister that the CTD had identified the mafia through WhatsApp and had constituted three teams to arrest its members. “Start crackdown against them, pick them up from their homes and bring them to book,” the CM said, and directed, “Report to me the results by tomorrow morning.”

Taking a policy decision, Murad said that no invigilator or student would be allowed to bring smart phones into the examination centers.

He directed the examination board chairman to provide him a list of cell numbers of the invigilators and other concerned staff and share the same list with the CTD. “Paper leakages and the use of unfair means can easily be traced by monitoring the calls made from 8.30am to 12.30 at noon and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm,” he opined.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said it was quite painful that cheating was going on unchecked and question papers were being leaked. “If you cannot hold fair exams, then it is better to promote the students to next classes without taking examination,” he said, and added, “This is an injustice with the good students and I will not allow this at any cost.”

In the end he said that he would pay surprise visits to the examination centers in coming days.