KARACHI - A man, with the help of his son, allegedly killed his daughter for ‘honour’ in the limits of Jackson Police Station here on Monday.

Police said that 22 years old “F”, daughter of Ghulam Nabi, resident of Bhatta Village, Kimari, was strangled. The family of the girl initially said that she committed suicide. The girl’s relatives informed police about her death. Police reached the scene, took the girl’s body into custody and sent it for an autopsy. During the medical examination at the Civil Hospital, the medico legal officer said the girl was strangled.

Police arrested her father Ghulam Nabi and brother Nabeel. During the investigation, the accused “confessed to” have killed the girl for ‘honour’. Police registered an FIR against the accused. Further investigation is under way.

Separately, Mangopir police found a tortured body of a young boy near Hawa Goth.

Police said that unknown people abducted the boy, tortured him to death and threw his body in the open. Police shifted the body to the morgue for identification after an autopsy.

Another body was found in a well located in the limits of SITE Superhighway Police. Police said the body was shifted to the morgue for identification after an autopsy at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, a security guard shot himself dead in the limits of Defence Police Station. Police said that deceased security guard Rana Asharaf used to do duty at a house in Defence, Phase VI, and he shot himself dead over unknown reasons. Police shifted his body to the hospital for an autopsy and later handed it over to his family.

In yet another incident, Supermarket police found a body with a bullet wound in a house located in Liaquatabad No. 2. Police shifted the body to the morgue after an autopsy. Further investigation is under way.

SUSPECTED CRIMINLAS ARRESTED

The Sindh Rangers on Monday claimed to have arrested about a dozen suspects, including gangsters of Lyari, in targeted raids and operations in parts of the metropolis.

Separately, police claimed to have arrested a boy who allegedly looting the house of his own friend in Shah Faisal Colony.

The suspects arrested by the Rangers were involved in incidents of terrorism, target killings, robberies and drug peddling, said the Ranger spokesperson. Two gangsters of the Lyari gang war were arrested in separate raids in Chakiwara and Baghdadi areas of Lyari. They were identified as Gul Muhammad and Gul Faraz. The Rangers spokesperson said the accused belonged to the Uzair Baloch gang of Lyari and they were involved in various cases of terrorism, grenade attacks and target killings, particularly in Dubai Chowk and Singu Lane areas of Lyari.

Seven more suspected criminals were arrested in a raid conducted in the Saudabad area. The suspects were identified as Shoaib, Azam, Amir, Saeed alias Bhola, Jahanzaib, Zohaib and Owais. The Rangers spokesperson said the suspects were involved in various cases of street crime and robberies.

Two more suspects were arrested in raids in Mehmoodabad and Nazimabad areas. The suspects were identified as Akmal and Nadeem. They were accused of being involved in drug peddling.

Meanwhile, a suspected criminal, Yousuf, was arrested in the Saudabad area. The Rangers spokesperson said the accused was wanted in various cases of street crime.

The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics from them. Further investigation is under way.

Separately, Shah Faisal Colony police claimed to have arrested a man for looting the house of his own close friend. Police said the suspect was arrested with the help of CCTV footage. The arrest was disclosed during a press conference convened by SP Hassan Sardar. He said the house owner, Shoaib Raza, used to live abroad.

He had arrived in Karachi for the wedding ceremony of his sister. “The accused committed robbery at his own friend’s home when his family had gone out for a dinner at Sea View,” the officer said. The accused broke the lock and stole over Rs500,000 cash and other valuables worth Rs4 million.

SP Sardar said that police managed to arrest the accused, Yasir, with the help of CCTV footage and recovered the stolen money and valuables from him. A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.