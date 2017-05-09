MIRPURKHAS - Railway Workers Union Chairman Manzoor Ahmed Razi has called upon the federal government and Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique to stop privatisation of the railways and restore all the suspended trains in the Sindh province like it did in Punjab.

He was talking to newsmen at the National Press Club on Monday after his visit and meetings with union leaders in Kotri, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas.

He demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef honour his promise about re-launch of Mehran Express train between Karachi and Mirpurkhas via Hyderabad and restart Shah Abdul Lateef Express train. He said there was a need for these trains because a big number of people in Sindh were forced to travel in minibuses. Regarding the illegally occupied railway land, he said that encroachments should be removed from the railway land and occupied land should be retrieved from the grabbers through operation. He said that old railway quarters should be allotted to railway employees and widows on ownership basis.

Regarding the budget, he said that salaries and pension should be increased by 50 percent and railway employees should be given possession of the plots allotted in the Railways Housing Society, Mirpurkhas.

He urged the railway authorities to immediately run the Mehran Express train on its track with the help of new coming American locomotives. He demanded that the authorities allot stalls at stations to retired employees and widows and a coached be attached to each train for railway employees.

About Pakistan Railways’ agricultural land, he said that it should be handed over to farmers on easy instalments on a contract basis and plazas and hotels should be built on the railway land in big cities to earn money for the utility.