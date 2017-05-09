KANDHKOT - The residents of Kandhkot and surrounding areas took out a protest rally against non-provision of royalty here on Monday. Holding banners and placards, the protesters began their march from Clock Tower and gathered at the Press Club.

The speakers, Zubair Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, Mehtab Gulsher, Vivek, Ravi Kumar and others said that Kashmore was an industrial district and had gas and oil reserves. It had the second largest thermal power station of the subcontinent.

Despite all these things, they were deprived of basic Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative, as promised by the oil and gas companies through their Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs).

According to the agreement, the companies need to spend 10 percent of their profit on infrastructure, roads, buildings, schools, colleges and hospitals and award scholarships to students of remote areas of the Kasmore district.

Locals, social activists, National Party workers demanded that Pakistan Petroleum Limited spend the budget allocated under the CSR on welfare activities in the social sector.