KARACHI - Head of Distribution Operations K-Electric said on Monday that the power utility is taking all possible measures to facilitate the consumers, especially during summer 2017.

“As part of summer preparedness, we have strengthened our networks and systems as well as the workforce through capacity building and technological advancements aimed at facilitating the consumers, and that all KE’s staff will ensure strict vigilance,” he said. , and added, “The power utility is also maintaining close coordination with the National Disaster Management Authority, Regional Integrated Multi-Hazard Early-Warning System (RIMES) as well as Pakistan Meteorological Department to extend effective support.”

He also sought support from the community in connection with notifying the power utility about power theft cases and extending support to the on-ground staff in carrying out operations and minimizing the use of heavy electrical appliances during peak hours.

“KE’s rapid response teams are operational 24/7 throughout the city and are fully capable to address any localized issues. In case of any queries customers can call center 118 or through SMS to 8119 or via social media forums. K-Electric remains committed to serving the people of Karachi,” he concluded.