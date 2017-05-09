KARACHI - Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafferi on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resign before appearing before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

He said that chaos created by terrorists in the country was result of the dictatorial policies made by politicians who were groomed in the nursery of former military dictator Zia-ul-Haq.

The MWM leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Catholic Club, Numaish Chowrangi. Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Mirza Yousuf Hussain, Allama Azhar Naqvi, Allama Ali Anwar Jafferi, Ali Hassnain Naqvi, Allama Mubashir Hassan and Asif Safvi were also present on the occasion. Talking about the political issues facing the country, Allama Nasir said that Pakistan was suffering due to dictators’ policies with regard to Afghan war. He said that policies of Pakistan should not be made in institutions nor should they be made on personal whims. Today Pakistan is in political turmoil, which is again the direct result of policies of the politicians groomed by Zia.

He said that Panama leaks were just tip of an iceberg. These rulers are ideological children of Zia hence they are carrying forward his Afghan policy by allowing former army chief General Raheel Sharif to head a “sectarian military alliance”. This is against peace and harmony in Pakistan and will further strengthen terrorists in the country. He said that promotion of extremism had always been the hidden agenda of these rulers that’s why they never implemented the National Action Plan (NAP). Instead, victims of terrorism were further victimised, he said.

Allama Nasir said that Shia religious figures and youth were being harassed and abducted all over Pakistan by law enforcement agencies. If they are criminals, produce them in courts, he said. He said that MWM Pakistan was against injustice. “We will never keep quite in the face of illegal and immoral acts of the government. We will raise our voice with full force. We are organising Istahkam-e-Pakistan Conference at Nishtar Park in Karachi on May 21,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, the MWM leader condemned lynching of Mishal Khan in Mardan University and the attack by the Afghan forces on Chaman border. He said this was another failure of the government because it had failed to develop good relations with the neighbours.