KARACHI - Ukraine is the only country in the world that has given up its nuclear arsenal despite serious threats and is surviving comfortably by employing multilateral diplomatic strategies, says Dr Olena Bordilovska.

Dr Bordilovska is a professor at the Institute of International Relations, Kyiv Taras Shevchenko National University, Ukraine. She said at one point in history Ukraine was under the influence of three international forces, Russia, Poland and Ottomans. It was the belief in orthodox Catholicism that brought Ukraine closer to Russia. Around one percent of the Ukrainian population is Muslim. Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe. Dr Bordilovska emphasised that Ukraine and Pakistan have a lot in common in terms of international affairs and could benefit from each other’s experiences. The Institute of International Relations in Ukraine may offer an exchange experience to the faculty as well as students of the University of Karachi, she said.

Dr Bordilovska also talked about famous scholar Muhammad Asad, who was known as Leopold Weiss before he embraced Islam. Muhammad Asad is the author of “Road to Mecca”, which remained a best seller in Pakistan for a long time. She said the part of Hungry where Asad was born in 1900 was now part of Ukraine. The seminar was organised by the Student Guidance and Counselling Bureau, University of Karachi. Engineer Abdul Jabbar Memon, Honorary Consul of Ukraine in Karachi, presided over the seminar. Dr Moiz Khan, director of the SG&CB, introduced the distinguished speaker who teaches International Relations and Foreign Policy with a focus on Asian issues, current megatrends in the global relations, Eastern Europe and Ukraine in world politics. Dr Bordilovska had been a visiting lecturer at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, India (2005, 2007), Jagiellonian University, Poland (2013) and American University in Bosnia and Herzegovina (2015), delivering lectures on Ukraine-Russia-European Union relations and crises management.

Engineer Abdul Jabbar Memon said that interaction between intelligentsia of Ukraine and Pakistan was inevitable. International events occurring in this part of the world from South Asia to Central Europe have never been more critical than today. Timely research and analysis of international affairs certainly has potential to guide nations in the right direction.

Chairperson of the Department of International Relations Prof Dr Shaista Tabassum was also present on the occasion and she exchanged souvenirs and memorabilia with Dr Bordilovaska. Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri invited Dr Bordilovaska to serve on the Editorial Board of the Research Journal of Social Sciences and she accepted the offer.