KARACHI - Hundreds of children suffering from thalassaemia, their parents, doctors and civil society members commemorated World Thalassaemia Day here on Monday.

They lit candles at the Karachi Press Club to show solidarity with thalassaemia patients worldwide and pledged to eradicate the disease from the country. The participants praised efforts of OSF for thalassaemia eradication. Children participating in the event were holding banners and placards inscribed with various slogans.

Addressing the participants, Dr Saqib Hassan Ansari of the OSF said that thalassaemia was growing rapidly in the society and coordinated efforts were needed to eradicate it from the country. He said that thalassaemia was a fatal disease and patients suffering from it deserved special attention. He stressed the need for effective awareness campaigns to prevent the disease. He demanded that the rulers establish thalassaemia (carrier) screening centres in each district. The provincial assembly passed a bill on thalassaemia, but it is unfortunate that nothing has been done to implement it during the last three years, he said.

Dr Saqib said that 5,000 thalassaemia patients are born in Pakistan annually. The disease is transmitted from parents to their children. Red blood synthesis slows down or stops in this disease and children are kept on blood transfusion for their entire life. This menace can be prevented by a test before marriage.

World Thalassaemia Day was observed throughout the world on May 8. The World Health Organisation (WHO) identifies a new theme for the day every year. The theme for 2017 was enunciated as “Blood Connects Us All” and focused on thanking blood donors for their gift of life.