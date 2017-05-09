KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal on Monday called on Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) chief Sarwat Ijaz Qadri and invited him to attend his party’s million march on May 14 to protest the failure of the provincial government in providing basic facilities to people of Karachi.

Kamal, Raza Haroon and Waseem Aftab visited the PST headquarters and had a meeting with Sarwat Ijaz Qadri and Shahid Ghouri. During the meeting, various issues relating to the city came under discussion. The PSP chairman formally invited the PST leaders to attend PSP’s million march against the provincial government.

Later, talking to the media, Kamal said that Karachi witnessed massive violence in the past and people lifted bodies of their loved ones for years. He said that people should not be killed for difference of opinion.

PST leader Shahid Ghouri visited PSP’s sit-in and now “we are here to invite our brothers to become part of PSP’s protest drive against the rulers”, Kamal said. He said that his party was inviting all stakeholders, including religious scholars, civil society and business community, to attend his party’s million march and raise voice for the rights of Karachiites. Kamal said that 16 demands for which the PSP staged an 18-day sit-in were for the benefit of the people, not his party. He said the PSP did not believe in politics of ethnicity; it represented all segments of the society. The people using the Mohajir card for their survival were actually misleading the Urdu-speaking community. The PSP has provided a platform to people of all ethnicities to play their role for betterment of the country, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, PST chief Sarwat Ijaz Qadri said that PSP’s 16 demands were in the interest of people and the country. And it is the duty of all stakeholders to unite to fight for the rights of the people. He said the PST leadership had extended full support to PSP and it would also attend the million march. Lauding work of Kamal during his tenure as mayor of Karachi, Qadri said he changed the entire face of Karachi and once again he was trying to restore the real image of the city.