KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar on Monday said that due to increasing population of the city medical facilities were becoming insufficient.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a temporary mobile chest pain unit, established by the National Institute of Cardio Vascular diseases (NICVD) beneath Gulshan Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The mayor underlined the need for dedicated efforts to immediately control the heart attack besides finding its diagnosis as well the reasons.

He was informed that the unit was fully equipped with the facilities to immediately put brakes on the heart attack and also conduct ECG of the patient.

He appreciated the efforts of NICVD doctors for establishing such units and stressed that such temporary units should be established all over the city. Wasim further said that if such units would be set up at different places of the city, pressure on the hospitals would reduce.

He also underlined the need for creating awareness among people about how to prevent heart ailments.