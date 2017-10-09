KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday announced the names of party office-bearers in six districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and South Punjab.

According to a notification issued from PPP Media Cell, presidents and general secretaries of the party in six districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be as under:

In Muzaffarabad, Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi was appointed President and Muhammed Pervaiz Mughal Advocate as General Secretary; in district Neelum, Nazir Danish Advocate as President and Muhammed Mushtaq Swati as General Secretary, in District Hattianbala, Raja Muhammed Pervaiz Advocate as President and Malik Muhammad Nawaz as General Secretary, in district Mirpur, Ch Qasim Majeed as President and Farid Anwar Advocate as General Secretary, in district Bhimber Ch Waleed Ashraf as President and Imamullah Advocate as General Secretary and in district Haveli, Shaikh Khurshid Ahmed as President and Syed Nazar Gillani as General Secretary.

The names of office-bearers of youth, ulema, minority, lawyers and labour wings of South Punjab were also announced.

Youth Wing would be led by Syed Arif Hussain Shah with Faheem Khan as General Secretary and Mian Noor Elahi as Information Secretary.

Mian Abdur Rahman Siddiqui Deenpuri was made president of ulema wing along with Muhammed Nazeer Baig as Senior Vice President and Hafiz Muhammed Jamil Noorani as General Secretary.

The minority wing would be headed by Basru Jee while Amir Naveed Jeeva would serve as General Secretary.

Peoples Lawyer Forum would be comprised of Shaikh Ghayasud Din as President, Tahir Mehmood Mufti as General Secretary and Rana Javaid Akhtar Advocate as Information Secretary.

Malik Bashir Ahmed was made president of Peoples Labour Bureau followed by Muhammed Akbar Bhutto Senior Vice President, Malik Muhammed Aashiq Bhutta General Secretary and Muhammed Azam Boson Information Secretary.

