HYDERABAD - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party is the party of martyrs as its leaders and hundreds of workers sacrificed their lives for cause of restoration of democracy while challenging different eras of dictatorship.

He was addressing at the 34th anniversary of martyrs of Movement for Restoration of Democracy (MRD) at village Punhal Khan Chandio that was also attended by former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, Senior Provincial Minister Nisar Khuhro and former minister Pir Mazharul Haq. Chief Minister said that Imran Khan can be a player but doing politics is not his job while he is not in a position to control one province and is dreaming to become Prime Minister.

He said that becoming Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benzir Bhutto is not a simple task. On the occasion, speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani said that Imran Khan is a fired cartridge, he is known to all and he should not talk beyond his height. Nisar Khuhro said that those dreaming to eliminate PPP would eliminate themselves.

APP