KARACHI - Scheduled and unscheduled loadshedding has increased due to rise in temperatures, adding to the miseries of Karachiites.

Several areas of the city are facing prolonged power outages on account of maintenance and repair work by K-Electric.

Several areas of Karachi, including Shah Faisal, Landhi, Korangi, Orangi Town, New Karachi, Surjani Town, Malir Rafa-e-Aama Society, Malir Model Colony and several parts of Gulistan Johar have been badly hit by loadshedding, forcing the citizens to spend sleepless nights.

People have complained that KE has not provided them relief in sizzling heat, and resorts to two to three hours of continuous loadshedding every day.

Most of the areas experience two to three hours of continuous power outages thrice a day.

While on one hand, demand for electricity has increased due to the ongoing heatwave, an increase has been witnessed in KE’s maintenance work on the other.

Acute water shortage

Furthermore, the citizens of Karachi are also facing massive water shortage. In various parts of the city, the citizens have been forced to purchase water from the water tankers at high rates.

They have complained that the concerned authority has failed to provide them water, leaving them at the mercy of water tanker mafia, operating freely in the city.

They said KW&SB should have formulated a plan for the non-stop water supply to the city just before the start of the hot weather, but it seemed as if they were not interested in performing their duties.

It is worth mentioning here that following the prediction of heatwave, the high-ups of provincial and local governments had asked the KE to avoid loadshedding at least during the day when heat is at its peak and had also directed the KW&SB to ensure smooth water supply to the city to provide relief to the Karachiites during intense heat.

Our Staff Reporter