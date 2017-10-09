KARACHI - Magnifi-Science Exhibition 2017 came to an end on Sunday with the hope for educational reforms with more focus on science education for development of the nation, the organiser said.

They pointed out that the exhibition, held here under the auspices of The Dawood Foundation drew a crowd of over 50,000 during three days.

The Exhibition was described as the country’s largest platform that brings corporations, academia, entrepreneurs, students, teachers and the general public together to promote science education and critical thinking amongst the youth.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony, the provincial minister for education and literacy, Jam Mahtab Dahar, said initiatives such as The Dawood Foundation Magnifi-Science Exhibition encourage students in pursuing science as their main field of interest.

He congratulated The Dawood Foundation for successfully organizing this mega science exhibition and hoped that this trend would continue at all levels of our society.

It was pointed out that the exhibition gained popularity due to the interactive exhibits, activities and scientific games for children of all ages to enjoy and learn from.

Members of National Assembly, Ali Raza Abidi and Saman Jafri as well as other dignitaries from various walks of life also endorsed the exhibition with visits today.

The 3 day Science exhibition included a number of scientific experiments, professionally developed exhibits and innovations under one roof.

The idea behind the Science exhibition was to instill the importance of the subject of Science amongst students.

The attendees came from all across Sindh including Thatta, Badin, Umerkot and other districts. Thousands of energized students were seen at the event eagerly roaming through the exhibits to see some of the most surreal experiments that were made by specialists and prominent corporations that were present.

Speaking about the event, CEO TDF Sabrina Dawood said: “It has been an incredible journey, TDF Magnifi-Science exhibition has surpassed our expectations this year as we have managed to draw an even bigger crowd than last year and we hope to continue this quest of promoting the culture of Science education in Pakistan. Each participant, visitor, volunteer of Dawood Public School dedicatedly worked to put up this grand exhibition with a single aim of rekindling the love of science in our youth.”

APP