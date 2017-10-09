KARACHI - Special Assistant Chief Minister Sindh for Minorities Affairs, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan, has said that the problems of the minorities in the province would be resolved on priority, said a statement issued here on Sunday.

It said that he stated this in a meeting with Naveed Bhatti, Pastor Afzal and Pastor Irfan at his office, the statement added.

He said that work on project regarding the construction and renovation of worship places of minorities is going on.

On the occasion Pastor Afzal invited Dr Khatu Mal for the annual prayer ceremony.

Pastor Afzal also sought the CM Assistant’s cooperation regarding the holding of the annual prayer ceremony.

Dr Khatu Mal on the occasion directed the concern officials for every possible cooperation in this regard.

APP