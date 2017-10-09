KARACHI - Mirpurkhas police have sealed a Gutka factory, seized raw material and arrested two accused.

A police team led by SI Ijaz Masan conducted a raid at Shahi Bazar in conction with the ongoing drive against Gutka.

The police arrested two alleged accused identified as Shah Zaib and Awais Malik while owner of the factory managed to escaped from the scene, police said. The police seized Gutka, raw material for preparation of Gutka and lodge FIR against the accused for further investigation.

