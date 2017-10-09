MIRPURKHAS - Scores of supporters, relatives and friends of Fazlur Rehman, son of Muneer Ahmed, who had been taken away by CIA police Hyderabad around 10 days back, held a demonstration here on Sunday in front of local press club to protest against his arrest.

Led by Abdur Rahman, the younger brother of Fazl, the protestors were carrying banners and placards and were raising slogans against CIA police.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the protesters alleged that CIA policemen came to the house of Fazl on the night of Oct 2 in plainclothes along with local police, and forcibly took him away.

They said that despite the passage of 10 days, he was still in the illegal detention of CIA police. They added that although they had talked to SSP Mirpurkhas and SP Hyderabad, but in vein.

Defending Fazl, the protestors said that he was not involved in any kind of criminal activity, and that he had been doing business in municipal shopping center for the last 10 years.

They demanded the concerned authorities ensure immediate release of Fazl.

Our Staff Reporter