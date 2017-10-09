MIRPURKHAS - Satellite Town police on Sunday conducted a raid in taluka Tando Allah Yar and arrested two persons in connection with the abduction of a Hindu girl.

Around 15 days back, Bhurki Bheel, 16, d/o Jamal Bheel, had been abducted from Rano Bheel Colony in the limits of Satellite Town police station.

On the special directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Kamran Nawaz, a case of kidnapping was registered with Satellite Town police on the complaint of Jamal Bheel, father of the girl, against five accused. And some days back, police had captured one of the nominated accused, Jummo Bheel.

Giving details of the arrests made on Sunday, police said that after tracing the hideout of kidnappers through the mobile number which was used to call victim’s father, raid was conducted at village Haji Muhammad Hassan Baloch, in Usman Shah Gi Huri, taluka Tando Allah Yar and two suspects Ajjo Bheel and Momio Bheel were arrested.

Police added that those taken into custody were being questioned.

Investigation Officer Nasrullah Halepota said that investigation was going in the right direction, and very soon the kidnapped girl would be recovered.

Our Staff Reporter