KARACHI - No decision has yet been taken to check students’ record and clearance certificate from the police stations. Karachi University is ready to cooperate with security agencies.

These views were expressed by Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan addressing the press briefing at the VC Secretariat on Friday.

“KU’s security is not the responsibility of administration and teachers but security agencies. Teacher’s responsibility is to teach and research. Just due to one or two students, defaming KU is highly incorrect,” he held.

The VC said: “Terrorist activities are taking place in all over the country and in other varsities too but the way KU is being framed and defamed in the media are highly alarming. KU is country’s biggest university; we need to work together for its betterment.”

He requested the media personnel to verify the news before publishing or broadcasting it. “KU is facing severe financial crisis. KU gets Rs130 million from HEC monthly while KU pays Rs230 million in salaries so that it has to arrange Rs100 million on its own moreover there are several other expenses including utility bills and others,” the VC added.

Prof Ajmal Khan said: “KU receives Rs1700 million from HEC annually while Rs1800 million is KU’s income which is insufficient for such a big university. KU needs grant of Rs5 billion annually and I am hopeful that Sindh and federal governments will help us in this regard.”

Responding to a question on security situation, he added that we decided to build concrete boundary walls and watch towers but we needed a heavy amount for that since KU’s area is far spread. CCTV cameras are installed on entry and exit points and will be installed on other areas as well.

Telling about the security grant received by HEC on security, Vice Chancellor informed the media that the security grant from HEC was not even enough to build a wall on one side of the varsity. Soon, electric meters will be installed in all the houses located in KU campus.