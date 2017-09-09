KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies running after Daesh’s sister organisation, Ansarul Sharyah Pakistan, arrested another key member in a raid conducted in Sohrab Goth locality here on Friday.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the security agencies along with the police contingents raided at Kehkashan Society located in Scheme 33, Sohrab Goth while arrested an alleged member of ASP identified as Saqib and shifted him to unknown location for further investigation.

Sources said that the accused person arrested were involved in all major terrorist activities carried out by ASP. They revealed that the agencies had arrested over a dozen suspects and cadres of ASP in last couple of days. Sources said that the two senior operatives of the group have also been arrested in Balochistan. The accused arrested were including professor Mushtaq and Mufti Habibullah hailed from Karachi and Hyderabad. Sources said that the Saqib was the core member of the group and highly qualified.

On the other side, police have arrested over a dozen suspects in different raids carried out in different parts of the metropolis. Police said that the accused persons were involved in different sort of criminal activities while police recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of arrested criminals.