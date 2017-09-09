KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to establish a well-equipped public library in the ATC building, Clifton from where ATC courts are being shifted to Central Jail, Karachi.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting on shifting of ATC courts operation at Clifton to Central Jail Karachi. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Imdad Pitafi, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Advocate General Zamir Ghumro, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Parvaiz and others.

The Sindh government is construction 10 ATC courts at Central Jail Karachi and work is almost on the final stage. The chief minister directed Home Minister Sohail Siyal and Minister for Prisons Ziaul Hassan Lanjar to expedite the remaining work. “I want the court be ready for shifting by September 16 and from September 18 shifting must be started,” he said.

The chief minister said that he has decided to establish a well-equipped public library with additional digital facilities on the site of special courts. “The students, boys and girls, senior citizens and other people would have enough reading facility to refresh them with reading material of their choice,” he said and added that there would also be beautiful Coffee House n only for visitors of the library.

The chief minister was told that air-conditioners, and CCTV cameras are yet to be fixed in the new special courts being constructed at Central jail. The chief minister directed home secretary to get them fixed within four days and report him.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to prepare a scheme for establishment of the library at the site of special courts. “I would finance special funds for the purpose and want to give a gift of a beautiful library at Seaside to the people of this city,” he said.

It may be noted that presently six special courts are operating at Clifton. It causes serious security issues when accused of terrorism cases are sent for hearing to ATC Clifton. The police department deploy 700 policemen at different spots for their security. Therefore, keeping in view the gravity of the situation the government had decided to construct special court building at Central Jail Karachi along with residence of judges and their concerned staff members. Now, the court building construction has almost been completed and the work was done by FWO. The chief minister has decided schedule of shifting special courts from Clifton to Central Jail from September 18.