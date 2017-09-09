SUKKUR - Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah said on Friday that the courts can give directions but not dictate terms.

Talking to the media in Sukkur, he said the issue of the Sindh inspector general (IG) is a governance matter, adding that if the courts start handling administrative affairs then it can lead to trouble.

“Courts can work while staying within their jurisdiction,” he argued.

The Sindh government’s handling of affairs is similar to what goes on in Punjab, he said, adding that if the courts have objections about Sindh, then the courts should issue similar orders for Punjab also.

On Thursday, the Sindh High Court ruled that IG AD Khawaja can continue as the provincial police chief after the government ordered his posting in a controversial manner. He said there are technical faults in the census which need to be fixed but the census results cannot be completely disregarded.

“Whenever Nawaz Sharif heeded my advice, he remained successful. When he didn’t in the Panama Papers case, he got this result of disqualification, he claimed.

The opposition leader said he had advised Nawaz Sharif not to go outside the Parliament in Panama case but he did not accept his suggestion.