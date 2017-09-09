KARACHI - Protest rallies were taken out on Friday in port city to condemn the atrocities being perpetrated on Muslims in Rohingya, Myanmar.

The protesters demanded ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to accelerate the diplomatic efforts to halt discriminate killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. They also urged the international community to play an effective role to stop recent atrocities.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) staged a protest demo outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) led by its provincial President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and attended by several provincial party leaders.

Speaking during the demo, the PPP leaders asked as to why the International human rights champions are silent on killings and human rights violations in Burma. “Silence of International bodies on violence in Burma and Kashmir is a matter of grave concern,” they said.

They further added that the de facto Burma Leader Aung San Suu Kyi is not a woman instead she is a stain in the name of the women. “How she could sleep after seeing the bodies of children,” they said adding that hundreds of people are being killed in the attacks on Muslims in the Myanmar.

They said that all political and religious groups should unite together to raise voice against the killings and violence against the Muslim community in Burma and stop their ethnic cleansing and save them from this injustice.

Difa-e-Pakistan Council and Jamaat-Ud-Dawa held a demonstration outside Karachi Press Club (KPC) to protest against the brutality and inhuman treatment of Mayanmar forces to the Rohingya Muslims.

The participants of the protests were carrying national flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans to express solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims. They expressed their anger by raising slogans against the ruling government of Myanmar and demanded the United Nation to send international forces to stop cruelty.

Addressing the participants, Difa-e-Pakistan Engineer Mobin Siddiqui, Iftikhar Ahemd, JuD Mujeebur Rehman, Abdul Azeem, Pak Rohingya Welfare organization President Zabir Ullah demanded immediate action to stop the slaughtering of Muslims in Myanmar.

They said the situation of Burma has gone worse while the recent reports were horrible. PML-Nawaz ruling government should clear its policy over the situation said speakers and added that the atrocities of Myanmar state armed forces was not only against the Muslims but also heinous crime against humanity. They said the champions of humanity on every incident blame Muslims and even titled the entire community as terrorists but it is awful that they had kept silence over the brutal act of Mayanmar state armed forces.

The speakers said that staging protest is not enough as government should take solid steps to pressurize the international community to play its role in halting the slaughtering of Muslims in Burma and also urged United Sates to send forces as soon as possible.

Addressing a demonstration outside the Jamia Masjid Noor-e-Iman Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leaders called upon the United Nations to take notice of the issue and stop the Burmese army from genocide of Rohingya Muslims. They also demanded of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene an emergency meeting and exert pressure on the Burmese government to stop atrocities against the Muslims. The speakers said that federal government should play its role in the UN for providing relief to the Rohingya Muslims.

The bloodshed of Muslims and destruction of their houses in Myanmar caused serious unrest among people of different religions said that speakers and demanded the Chair of the Nobel Committee to strip Aung San Suu Kyi of Nobel Peace Prize. They urged to try Myanmar leaders in European Courts of human rights over slaughtering innocent Muslims in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) observed a protest day as around 200 demonstrations were held across the city after Friday prayers.

A large number of people from all walks of life expressed their solidarity to the oppressed Muslims in Myanmar. The protesters, carrying placards and banners chanted slogans against the government, army and extremist Budh monks of Myanmar.

Addressing protest demonstrations, JI Karachi leaders demanded of the government to mount pressure against the government of Myanmar with the help of China and other regional and international powers.

They lambasted the government for it’s failure to provide any relief to the affected people of Myanmar. They also strictly criticized the OIC and Muslim world as he said that they showed cold shoulders to Rohangia Muslims. They however hailed the role of Turkey for its active role in attempts to protect the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar.

They were of the view that the government of Turkey has presented an example for the rest of the Muslim world. He urged the Muslim world to get united so as to provide shelter to Muslims across the world and particularly where they are in minority.

The leaders said that the JI has always raised it’s voice to support the oppressed people from across the globe. To highlight the issue on domestic, regional and international levels, the JI is also going to hold a march on Sunday September 10.

They said that the JI has also been raising funds for the affected people of Myanmar and will continue support the oppressed Muslims across the world by all possible means.

Meanwhile, the JI Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman called on several prominent religious scholars from all school of thoughts, including Molana Zarwali, Mufti Abdul Raheem, Molana Dr. Abdul Razzak, Allama Hafiz Muhammad Sulafi, Allama Nazir Abbas Taqvi, Molana Abdul Rauf and others. He invited them to the JI scheduled main and asked for their support for the cause.

All the notable scholars supported the march and urged masses to participate in the march. On the occasion, Engr Hafiz Naeem said that JI Pakistan chief Senator Siraj ul Haq will be leading the march.