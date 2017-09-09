KARACHI - Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Farooq Sattar on Friday announced postponing party protest rally scheduled in Karachi on September 16.

Sattar said that rally was scheduled in front Mazar-e-Quaid to raise voice regarding concerns over census figures of Karachi but due to security concerns it has been postponed.

MQM-P leader made this announcement while addressing a press conference at party headquarter in Bahadurabad Karachi. Party leaders including Khalid Maqbool Siddiuqi, Kanwar Naveed Jameel and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to the media men, Sattar said that they were disappointed from the provincial and federal governments and had sent letters to the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa over security threats to the MQM-Pakistan leadership.

We have also conveyed the copies of these letters to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Interior Minister, DG ISI, Chief Minister Sindh, Provincial Home Minister, Chief Justice Sindh High Court, Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers and IGP Sindh,” he said. MQM-P leader said that they were being told that their lives were in danger and therefore we have decided to inform to all regarding our security concerns.

Talking about the party concern over the census figures, he said that china cutting was done with the urban population of the Sindh province and when we decided to hold protest against it but an attack was carried out on Khwaja Izhar ul Hassan who is the member of MQM-P Coordination committee and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly which forced us to review our decision.

There is a security squad for the families of Sindh ministers while police officials also carry special security squads for their security but on the other hand Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui who is a member of National Assembly is not provided any security. He said that it seems that the provincial government had decided that to give open ground to terrorists to target MQM –Pakistan leadership by not providing them appropriate security. “We are being forced to halt our political activities in the name of security risk,” he said adding how long the authorities would take advantage of their patience.

We have postponed our protest against the census process due to severe security threats to our leadership but we will announce the new date of the event later.

He further announced to hold programs for census process on 14 September, slain MQM leader Imran Farooq death anniversary on 16 September and for Muharramul Haram on 18 September.