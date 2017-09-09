SHIKARPUR - Senior journalist Hazar Khan Chandio passed away due to heart attack at his native village Ali Gul Chandio near Dakhan Town, on Friday.

He is survived by four sons and four daughters and a widow.

Sultan Rind, President Larkana Union of Journalists Shikarpur, Waheed Phulpoto, Rahim Bux Jamali, Waheed Bhutto, Waheed Jokhio, Waheed Brohi, Aslam Soomro, Imdad Khakhrani, Ali Asghar Thaheem, Yasin Darejo, Agha Israr, the senior journalists, notables of his community, civil society and representatives’ of city organizations offered his funeral prayers.

Later, he was laid to rest in his an ancestral graveyard.