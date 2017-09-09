KARACHI - Former President of Pakistan and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari has said that his party is the party of federation and has always championed the cause of the federation. In a statement issued here, the former President of Pakistan pointed out that a controversy has arisen with respect of repeal of the NAB Ordinance passed by the Provincial Assembly of Sindh.

He further said that Government of Sindh may consider revisiting the said act and bring it in consonance with similar laws as prevailing in other provinces.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 3, the Sindh Assembly passed the NAB Ordinance Repeal Bill 2017 from the Sindh Assembly seeking to revoke NAB’s power in the province. The bill was vehemently opposed by opposition members of the house.

The bill was twice send back by the Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair Umar for reconsideration for the assembly, however, once it was rejected and a notification for its implementation was issued from the provincial government on August 10.

The bill was aimed at repealing NAB ordinance from the province and transferring of powers to a newly established accountability commission.